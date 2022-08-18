Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,533 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

