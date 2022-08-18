Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 38,237 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 380,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,947,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

