Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.