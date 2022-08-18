Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $18,359,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.