Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. RP Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,255 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.25 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

