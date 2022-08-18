Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,294 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

NYSE SHEL opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

