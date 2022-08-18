iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

