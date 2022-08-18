Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,986,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.