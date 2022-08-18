First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.