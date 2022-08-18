Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $201,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

