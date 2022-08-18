Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 1,916 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VDE opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.