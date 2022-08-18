Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 206 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

