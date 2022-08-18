Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $166,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,253,523 shares of company stock worth $3,612,301.

loanDepot Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

