Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

VPU opened at $168.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

