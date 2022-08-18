Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

