SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $29.54 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

