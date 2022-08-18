American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

