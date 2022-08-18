Wealth Alliance Takes $239,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vale by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

