Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $69,000 in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYMC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $182.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

