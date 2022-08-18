First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $198,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $488.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.78 and a 200-day moving average of $502.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

