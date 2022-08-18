Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.