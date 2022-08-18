Jonathan Burth Sells 17,660 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.89 million and a PE ratio of 63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $6,702,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

