Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.33. 73,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,398,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $6,353,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

