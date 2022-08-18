Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Up 6.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 96,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,320,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

