Colleen Jansen Sells 14,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64.

ChargePoint Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

