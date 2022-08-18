5,621 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 153,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 63,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $148,000.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

