2,364 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,258,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

