Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

