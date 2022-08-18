Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,353 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MP Materials by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock worth $185,732,283. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MP opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

