Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

