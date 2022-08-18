3,717 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

