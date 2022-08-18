Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $448,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

