Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

