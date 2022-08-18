Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

