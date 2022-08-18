Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 143,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

