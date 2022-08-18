Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWR. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $106.01 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

