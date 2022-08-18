Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock worth $85,425,244 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

