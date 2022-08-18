Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFG opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

