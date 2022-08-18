Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,183 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 284,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DTM opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

