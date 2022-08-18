Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,391 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

