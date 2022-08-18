Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $150.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $132.61 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16.

