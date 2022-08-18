Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

