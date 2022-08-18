Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

MS stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.