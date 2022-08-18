Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,350 shares of company stock worth $13,276,695. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

