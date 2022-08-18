Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,826,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $452.85 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.99 and its 200 day moving average is $404.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

