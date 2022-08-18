Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

