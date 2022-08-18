3,450 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Genuine Parts by 434.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $161.34.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.