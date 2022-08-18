Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

