Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 114,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.