Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,253,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

